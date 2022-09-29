InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.57

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.57 and last traded at $41.67, with a volume of 4550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

InterDigital Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. InterDigital had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $124.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in InterDigital by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

