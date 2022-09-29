Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $203,321.00 (BDPI)

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index (BDPI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has a total market cap of $203,321.00 and approximately $15,553.00 worth of Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for $80.19 or 0.00412289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index Coin Profile

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s total supply is 2,574 coins. The official website for Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index is basketdao.org/baskets/BDPI. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @BasketDAOOrg.

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index is a basket of yield-earning tokens that allow investors to gain exposure to multiple tokens at once.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.