International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $655.27

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 655.27 ($7.92) and traded as high as GBX 674 ($8.14). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 669 ($8.08), with a volume of 78,019 shares traded.

International Biotechnology Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £273.33 million and a P/E ratio of -6.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 677.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 655.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

International Biotechnology Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.16%.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

