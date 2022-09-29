International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $122.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

