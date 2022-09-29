International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $95.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $93.78 and a 1-year high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 129.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $692,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 58,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $100,852,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $519,231,000 after acquiring an additional 329,515 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

