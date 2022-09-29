Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $185.86

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $185.86 and last traded at $186.23, with a volume of 40807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,774,000 after acquiring an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 207.6% in the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 42,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 28,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 703,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,292,000 after buying an additional 101,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.