Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 3,202 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Celanese were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 87,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.75. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

