Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Down 61.9% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ BSMT opened at $22.04 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
