Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Down 61.9% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSMT opened at $22.04 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter.

