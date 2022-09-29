Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the August 31st total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,559.1% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,405,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after buying an additional 1,320,437 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,588,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 350,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,252.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 269,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 185,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 111,083 shares in the last quarter.

