Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the August 31st total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ BSCU opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
