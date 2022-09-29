Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 946.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 150.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 177,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMU opened at $20.88 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

