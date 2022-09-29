Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Up 314.3% in September

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

