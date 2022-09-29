Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Up 314.3% in September

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
