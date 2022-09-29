Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.99 and last traded at $109.99. Approximately 3,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 15,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.21.
Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.57.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.