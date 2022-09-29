Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Investar to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Investar Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $19.90 on Monday. Investar has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $199.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98.
Investar Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Investar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Investar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Investar by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.
Investar Company Profile
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investar (ISTR)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.