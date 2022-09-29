IOI Token (IOI) Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

IOI Token (IOI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. IOI Token has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $656,851.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOI Token has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One IOI Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IOI Token

IOI Token’s launch date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 46,883,720 coins. The official website for IOI Token is traderacemanager.com. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOI Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more.”

