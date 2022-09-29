Iridium Hits Market Capitalization of $305,297.66 (IRD)

Iridium (IRD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $305,297.66 and $183.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Iridium has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010918 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Iridium
Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Iridium
Receive News & Updates for Iridium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iridium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.