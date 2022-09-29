iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 1,634.5% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.03% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISHG opened at $64.09 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.27.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

