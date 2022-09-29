iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 303.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $134.69 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.51 and a 200 day moving average of $145.90.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.