iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a growth of 3,097.4% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 381,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IBTJ stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

