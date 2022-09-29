iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $47,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REM. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

BATS REM opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29.

