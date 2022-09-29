iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.90

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.90 and last traded at $59.92, with a volume of 36188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.28.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,073,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,615,000 after purchasing an additional 272,917 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 75,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,182 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 66,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

