iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,177,000 after acquiring an additional 786,683 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 261.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 505,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after acquiring an additional 365,986 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,438,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 449,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,585,000 after acquiring an additional 340,868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

