iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 691,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,870 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $62,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.92. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

