iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

