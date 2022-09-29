iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $372.02 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $362.35 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.08.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

