iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,035 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $393,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $372.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $404.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $362.35 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

