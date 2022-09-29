iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Diversified LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.4% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $372.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.03 and a 200 day moving average of $410.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $362.35 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

