iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 86,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $48.05 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91.

