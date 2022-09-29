iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the August 31st total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,194,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 33,951 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 95,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 266.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 42,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $55.52.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

See Also

