Ispolink (ISP) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Ispolink (ISP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and $912,155.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ispolink’s official website is ispolink.com.

Ispolink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies.”

