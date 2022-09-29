ITAM Games (ITAM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $194.64 Million

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One ITAM Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0779 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ITAM Games has a market capitalization of $194.64 million and $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ITAM Games has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ITAM Games

ITAM Games’ launch date was April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames. The official message board for ITAM Games is medium.com/itam. The official website for ITAM Games is itam.games/en.

Buying and Selling ITAM Games

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.”

