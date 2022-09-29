Jackpot Price Tops $0.0132 (777)

Jackpot (777) traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Jackpot coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jackpot has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $21,823.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jackpot has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jackpot alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Jackpot Profile

Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 271,003,855 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jackpot

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jackpot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jackpot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jackpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jackpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jackpot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.