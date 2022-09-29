Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 385 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $127.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.14 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

