Jade Currency Price Tops $0.0022 (JADE)

Jade Currency (JADE) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Jade Currency has a total market capitalization of $117,441.95 and approximately $1,803.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jade Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jade Currency alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Jade Currency Profile

Jade Currency’s genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jade Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Jade Protocol is a decentralized venture capital fund, backed by a floor price through its treasury reserves and the goal is to democratize access to venture capital deals that were traditionally reserved for TradFi institutions. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jade Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jade Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jade Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jade Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.