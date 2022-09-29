Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $12.78

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.78, but opened at $13.66. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 1,601 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
