Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $12.78

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.78, but opened at $13.66. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 1,601 shares traded.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

About Janux Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 63.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

