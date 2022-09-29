JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 17,167.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,631 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in JD.com by 76.9% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after buying an additional 3,667,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,378 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,420,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,082 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,407,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.64.

JD.com Trading Up 0.5 %

JD.com Company Profile

JD stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.