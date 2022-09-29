Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Barratt Developments plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Barratt Developments in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Barratt Developments’ current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barratt Developments’ FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $714.67.

Barratt Developments Trading Up 4.5 %

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5455 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.