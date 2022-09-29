Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $7.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.59. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance
NYSE:FIS opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.
Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.
