Jefferies Financial Group Lowers AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) to Underperform

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $123.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

AB SKF (publ) Trading Up 6.0 %

SKFRY stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. AB SKF has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

