Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Berkeley Group Holdings plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for The Berkeley Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

BKGFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,525.00.

OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

