Jejudoge (JEJUDOGE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $470,482.00

Jejudoge (JEJUDOGE) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Jejudoge coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jejudoge has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar. Jejudoge has a total market cap of $470,482.00 and $33,308.00 worth of Jejudoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jejudoge alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Jejudoge Profile

Jejudoge launched on May 11th, 2021. Jejudoge’s total supply is 659,988,471,369,840 coins. Jejudoge’s official Twitter account is @Jejudoge1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jejudoge’s official website is jejudoge.net.

Buying and Selling Jejudoge

According to CryptoCompare, “The JEJU dog (also known as chaeju) is a rare breed on the korean island of Jeju. Jejudoge token is a community-centered approach to the meme culture of doge.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jejudoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jejudoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jejudoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jejudoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jejudoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.