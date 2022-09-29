Jobchain Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Jobchain has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a total market cap of $39.47 million and $242.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jobchain

Jobchain’s genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jobchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

