JOE Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $93.00 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $93.00 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About JOE

JOE was first traded on June 28th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 428,764,892 coins and its circulating supply is 333,235,449 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

JOE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

