John A. Schissel Acquires 225 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Stock

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) Director John A. Schissel bought 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,595 shares in the company, valued at $516,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Centerspace stock opened at $68.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -121.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Centerspace to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Centerspace by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Centerspace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Centerspace by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Centerspace by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

