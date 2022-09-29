JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target to €19.00

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.86.

E opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.92. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $33.89 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 22.66%. On average, research analysts expect that ENI will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ENI by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 58.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

