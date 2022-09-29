JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Price Target to €2.00

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.00 ($2.04) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Elior Group from €3.00 ($3.06) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Elior Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Elior Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.95.

Elior Group Price Performance

Shares of Elior Group stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. Elior Group has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

