JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €70.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. HSBC set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($60.20) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Danone Price Performance

EPA BN opened at €48.47 ($49.45) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.14. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($73.60).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

