JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $107.99 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.65 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $316.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

