Juggernaut Market Cap Reaches $4.21 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $308,075.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,492.58 or 0.99964949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00057739 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00064681 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00080052 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Juggernaut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

