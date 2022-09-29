JulSwap (JULD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $267,068.00

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, JulSwap has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $267,068.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities.Telegram”

