Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,568 ($18.95) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,980 ($60.17) to GBX 4,240 ($51.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,660 ($20.06) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.42) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 1,458.80 ($17.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 1,120 ($13.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,130 ($74.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,483.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,769.29.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

